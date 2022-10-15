Update 1.050

New Features and Improvements
- Added snow and ice terrain, which randomly replace sand and swamps by a probability set in the Map Parameters screen
- Added new snow and blizzard wind sounds for snow maps
- Added frost covered trees and bushes for the snow terrain
- Added water forming lakes and rivers, the density of water is set in the Map Parameters screen
- Added large boulders that block movement and building
- Improved the human model, textures, and animations
- Added worn armor models for humans
- Improved the horse model, textures, and animations
- Improved the deer model, textures, and animations
- Improved the dog and wolf model and textures
- Improved the boar and pig textures
- Improved the palm tree leaf texture
- Added a chimney and smoke to stonecraft workshops once 'Stone Baking' technology is researched
- Added dots at the edge of the combined range of all selected ranged warriors and siege weapons
- Improved the AI's base defense logic
- Units moving retain their velocity when issued a new order
- Idle humans face the nearest enemy or the last enemy to attack them
- Improved units' ability to follow and intercept moving units, especially at long distance
- Humans killed on walls have their corpses and blood splatter better aligned
- Humans and scorpions take ammo from nearby living and dead oxen
- Scorpions take ammo from nearby dead humans
- Wild animal herds grow slowly over time
- A wild animal's probability to attack a human is affected by the number of humans nearby
- Save games are now compressed, greatly reducing disk space used
- Various optimizations, including handling large numbers of items and spotting many units
Corrections and Fixes
- Humans and scorpions did not take ammo that is inferior to what they currently have
- Various bugs with ranged warriors firing down from walls, at enemies on walls, and over walls are fixed
- Units could move through buildings and walls when an unbuilt building was placed in front of the built building
- Warriors auto attacking discarded orders queued by the player
- Ammunition in a scorpion was not restored when loading the game
- Trebuchets could automatically run from enemy warriors while deployed
- A human would not obey an order to go directly to a tower that had walls connected
- Warriors with a spear could attack enemies on walls from the crenelated side in some cases
- A human moving along a wall could move over the crenelated side of the wall
- A mine could not be built by a mounted human
- Carts and oxen ordered to store all resources did not go to multiple stockpiles if necessary
- When the 'Flaming Arrows' tech is researched, bow and javelin warriors did not capture enemy buildings when they could
- The technology tree's queued tech display second row was incorrectly aligned
- Workshops gave workers items to deliver to armories that were not allowed at any armory
- When queuing an item by clicking its icon on the Economy->Items tab and no built workshop could make that item, a construct could be queued at a woodcraft
- Dogs did not automatically counterattack nearby aggressive wild animals
- Captured enemy workshops were missing items researched by the player
- The display of allowed item types at an armory did not refresh correctly when changing material display
- The mine icon quantity bar could be inaccurate after loading the game
- When queuing a bow, sling, or crossbow at a fletcher the ammunition made with the item was not shown in the total counts of items queued
- Oxen delivering items or resources to a cart did not stop when the cart was packed
- Humans and oxen working at armories and stockpiles were not shared with unpacked carts
- The Split AI type did not start with the intended number of farmers
- The AI's management of its pastures was not correct after loading the game
- The AI's starting buildings could spawn in swamps
- A human moving along a wall would not respond to an order to change destination to another wall section
- In rare cases items of a researched material level did not appear at workshops
- A human would become stuck when given an order to burn an enemy building that had unspotted workers
- Humans continued trying to work at an empty mine
Balance
- Humans can carry a maximum of 10 items, one full stack of ammunition, and an equipped item in each slot, regardless of weight
- Ammunition now has weight; the weight of ranged weapons is adjusted to not include their ammunition
- Ammunition item quality benefits from crafter skill, increasing damage and armor piercing
- Catapults and trebuchets can fire at spotted units and buildings over walls, but such shots incur a one-half accuracy penalty
- Reduced the amount of stone in rocks
- The AI makes a limited number of siege weapons based upon their type and equipment quality
- Reduced the bonus damage of rams against gates
- Reduced the number of flaming arrows or javelins require to ignite a building
- When a mounted warrior gains skill from damaging an enemy, their horse's quality is increased by a fraction of the gain; the 'Cavalry Doctrine' technology increases this fraction
UI/UX
- Improved the appearance of the paper background, especially at higher resolutions
- When ordering a human to mount a horse, all selected humans are ordered to mount all nearby horses, and the horses move to join with their intended rider
- The current number of workers and fraction of resources or items stored displayed on building world icons are hidden for enemy buildings
- On the main menu technology tree, the icons of queued technologies are highlighted
- Improved the display of skills on the Unit->Info tab when a single human was selected
- The 'Select Building when Workers Selected' option applies to units selected by clicking their world category icon
- On the end games stats screen, the cursor does not change icons as if hovered over objects in the world
- A catapult or scorpion firing from a tower has an 'A' displayed on its world icon
- Stone fortifications cannot be marked for burning
Changed files in this update