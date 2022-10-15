 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 15 October 2022

Update 1.050

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Added snow and ice terrain, which randomly replace sand and swamps by a probability set in the Map Parameters screen
  • Added new snow and blizzard wind sounds for snow maps
  • Added frost covered trees and bushes for the snow terrain
  • Added water forming lakes and rivers, the density of water is set in the Map Parameters screen
  • Added large boulders that block movement and building
  • Improved the human model, textures, and animations
  • Added worn armor models for humans
  • Improved the horse model, textures, and animations
  • Improved the deer model, textures, and animations
  • Improved the dog and wolf model and textures
  • Improved the boar and pig textures
  • Improved the palm tree leaf texture
  • Added a chimney and smoke to stonecraft workshops once 'Stone Baking' technology is researched
  • Added dots at the edge of the combined range of all selected ranged warriors and siege weapons
  • Improved the AI's base defense logic
  • Units moving retain their velocity when issued a new order
  • Idle humans face the nearest enemy or the last enemy to attack them
  • Improved units' ability to follow and intercept moving units, especially at long distance
  • Humans killed on walls have their corpses and blood splatter better aligned
  • Humans and scorpions take ammo from nearby living and dead oxen
  • Scorpions take ammo from nearby dead humans
  • Wild animal herds grow slowly over time
  • A wild animal's probability to attack a human is affected by the number of humans nearby
  • Save games are now compressed, greatly reducing disk space used
  • Various optimizations, including handling large numbers of items and spotting many units

Corrections and Fixes

  • Humans and scorpions did not take ammo that is inferior to what they currently have
  • Various bugs with ranged warriors firing down from walls, at enemies on walls, and over walls are fixed
  • Units could move through buildings and walls when an unbuilt building was placed in front of the built building
  • Warriors auto attacking discarded orders queued by the player
  • Ammunition in a scorpion was not restored when loading the game
  • Trebuchets could automatically run from enemy warriors while deployed
  • A human would not obey an order to go directly to a tower that had walls connected
  • Warriors with a spear could attack enemies on walls from the crenelated side in some cases
  • A human moving along a wall could move over the crenelated side of the wall
  • A mine could not be built by a mounted human
  • Carts and oxen ordered to store all resources did not go to multiple stockpiles if necessary
  • When the 'Flaming Arrows' tech is researched, bow and javelin warriors did not capture enemy buildings when they could
  • The technology tree's queued tech display second row was incorrectly aligned
  • Workshops gave workers items to deliver to armories that were not allowed at any armory
  • When queuing an item by clicking its icon on the Economy->Items tab and no built workshop could make that item, a construct could be queued at a woodcraft
  • Dogs did not automatically counterattack nearby aggressive wild animals
  • Captured enemy workshops were missing items researched by the player
  • The display of allowed item types at an armory did not refresh correctly when changing material display
  • The mine icon quantity bar could be inaccurate after loading the game
  • When queuing a bow, sling, or crossbow at a fletcher the ammunition made with the item was not shown in the total counts of items queued
  • Oxen delivering items or resources to a cart did not stop when the cart was packed
  • Humans and oxen working at armories and stockpiles were not shared with unpacked carts
  • The Split AI type did not start with the intended number of farmers
  • The AI's management of its pastures was not correct after loading the game
  • The AI's starting buildings could spawn in swamps
  • A human moving along a wall would not respond to an order to change destination to another wall section
  • In rare cases items of a researched material level did not appear at workshops
  • A human would become stuck when given an order to burn an enemy building that had unspotted workers
  • Humans continued trying to work at an empty mine

Balance

  • Humans can carry a maximum of 10 items, one full stack of ammunition, and an equipped item in each slot, regardless of weight
  • Ammunition now has weight; the weight of ranged weapons is adjusted to not include their ammunition
  • Ammunition item quality benefits from crafter skill, increasing damage and armor piercing
  • Catapults and trebuchets can fire at spotted units and buildings over walls, but such shots incur a one-half accuracy penalty
  • Reduced the amount of stone in rocks
  • The AI makes a limited number of siege weapons based upon their type and equipment quality
  • Reduced the bonus damage of rams against gates
  • Reduced the number of flaming arrows or javelins require to ignite a building
  • When a mounted warrior gains skill from damaging an enemy, their horse's quality is increased by a fraction of the gain; the 'Cavalry Doctrine' technology increases this fraction

UI/UX

  • Improved the appearance of the paper background, especially at higher resolutions
  • When ordering a human to mount a horse, all selected humans are ordered to mount all nearby horses, and the horses move to join with their intended rider
  • The current number of workers and fraction of resources or items stored displayed on building world icons are hidden for enemy buildings
  • On the main menu technology tree, the icons of queued technologies are highlighted
  • Improved the display of skills on the Unit->Info tab when a single human was selected
  • The 'Select Building when Workers Selected' option applies to units selected by clicking their world category icon
  • On the end games stats screen, the cursor does not change icons as if hovered over objects in the world
  • A catapult or scorpion firing from a tower has an 'A' displayed on its world icon
  • Stone fortifications cannot be marked for burning

Changed files in this update

Depot 1800011
  Loading history…
