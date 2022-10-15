 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Black Forest update for 15 October 2022

Story, Systems and Bugfix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9729664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: A few minor dialog issues in Children's Tales
  • Fixed: Environment day counter now correct on loading a game (matters for seasons)
  • Fixed: Daily market price fluctuations should now calculate correctly
  • Fixed: A few shader issues with the vegetation system
  • Fixed: Harpies could get stuck sometimes
  • Fixed: Outhouse and Manor should now save/load correctly
  • Fixed: Harvest indicators no longer show on fields in winter (except winter crops)
  • Balance: Considerably reduced the first troll strength in Children's Tales
  • Night light on mouse now stays on longer in the morning
  • Fields no longer show drought symbols while it's raining
  • Expanded the "Darkest Night" story mission
  • Updated Unity Engine and several packages and assets
  • Improved text sizes on the Quest Log window
  • Working on three new map (not yet in this release)

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
  • Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link