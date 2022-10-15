- Fixed: A few minor dialog issues in Children's Tales
- Fixed: Environment day counter now correct on loading a game (matters for seasons)
- Fixed: Daily market price fluctuations should now calculate correctly
- Fixed: A few shader issues with the vegetation system
- Fixed: Harpies could get stuck sometimes
- Fixed: Outhouse and Manor should now save/load correctly
- Fixed: Harvest indicators no longer show on fields in winter (except winter crops)
- Balance: Considerably reduced the first troll strength in Children's Tales
- Night light on mouse now stays on longer in the morning
- Fields no longer show drought symbols while it's raining
- Expanded the "Darkest Night" story mission
- Updated Unity Engine and several packages and assets
- Improved text sizes on the Quest Log window
- Working on three new map (not yet in this release)
Black Forest update for 15 October 2022
Story, Systems and Bugfix Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
