 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LandBox update for 15 October 2022

VERSION 2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9729607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Initial BLOX Reward, and updated to 400 bloxs
Added 1 Skin Reward per account.
*The most expensive land cost 300 blox, most bought the biggest land and were not informed that the BLOX is used to buy Skin as well. Now we inform you what BLOX is for, and especially that to explore other worlds, you need at least 1 SKIN.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2153991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link