 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jurassic Clans update for 15 October 2022

Update - New Dinosaurs and plenty of new stuff and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9729596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, today's update brings new dinosaurs, many improvements on already existing, and many new features. Check it out.

[Added]

  • Added a medium size carnivore dinosaur.
  • Added a giant size carnivore dinosaur.
  • At the workshop units instead of swapping weapons will collect weapons and tools, and can swap individually.
  • If a dinosaur pass over a house will kill 1 Population
  • Dinosaurs will try to sleep at night ( sleeping dinosaurs will restore some health while sleeping)
  • Added extra footstep sounds for smaller dinos
  • Carnivores dinosaurs will become attracted to dead dinos' bodies and eat their meat when on them, restoring some health
  • Added raze option for damaged buildings
  • Added button to show/hide building information, type, and health
  • After researching Stone Working, you can remove high vegetation, and fruits bushes
  • Added sound when finding abandoned houses

[Improved/Fixed]

  • Improved wood collection, will automatically try to collect nearby forest after done
  • Increased time between pieces of music
  • Changed sound for unavailable action or lack of something
  • Tiles will refresh current info upon pressing action buttons
  • Fixed bug displaying dinos health
  • Hunting Stone would not unlock when researching the Hunting Tactics
  • Hunting Stone can be damaged by dinosaurs and added option so the player can raze it.
  • Hunting Stone attracts dinosaurs up to 10 tiles in the distance.
  • Reduce to 2 population needed to perform sacrifice at the Sacrifice Stone.
  • fixed bug causing dinos to remain stuck on top of a fruit
  • Added sprites when Spiked Wall and Hunting Stone are too damaged
  • Change the AI of all dinosaurs for different actions
  • Bigger dinosaurs can push a player unity if it's on his way.
  • Build buildings no longer cost AP for the selected unit.
  • Fixed bug that allowed to continue to spend resources for a weapon already owned in the workshop
  • Fixed wrong display of Units health (enemies) UI, appearing on top of other UIs
  • show tile info when mouse over Button Gather Fruit Gather Food from animal
  • Fixed bug causing enabling to get the same weapon on the workshop

Changed files in this update

Depot 2115171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link