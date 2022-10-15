Update - New Dinosaurs and plenty of new stuff and improvements

Greetings, today's update brings new dinosaurs, many improvements on already existing, and many new features. Check it out.
[Added]
- Added a medium size carnivore dinosaur.
- Added a giant size carnivore dinosaur.
- At the workshop units instead of swapping weapons will collect weapons and tools, and can swap individually.
- If a dinosaur pass over a house will kill 1 Population
- Dinosaurs will try to sleep at night ( sleeping dinosaurs will restore some health while sleeping)
- Added extra footstep sounds for smaller dinos
- Carnivores dinosaurs will become attracted to dead dinos' bodies and eat their meat when on them, restoring some health
- Added raze option for damaged buildings
- Added button to show/hide building information, type, and health
- After researching Stone Working, you can remove high vegetation, and fruits bushes
- Added sound when finding abandoned houses
[Improved/Fixed]
- Improved wood collection, will automatically try to collect nearby forest after done
- Increased time between pieces of music
- Changed sound for unavailable action or lack of something
- Tiles will refresh current info upon pressing action buttons
- Fixed bug displaying dinos health
- Hunting Stone would not unlock when researching the Hunting Tactics
- Hunting Stone can be damaged by dinosaurs and added option so the player can raze it.
- Hunting Stone attracts dinosaurs up to 10 tiles in the distance.
- Reduce to 2 population needed to perform sacrifice at the Sacrifice Stone.
- fixed bug causing dinos to remain stuck on top of a fruit
- Added sprites when Spiked Wall and Hunting Stone are too damaged
- Change the AI of all dinosaurs for different actions
- Bigger dinosaurs can push a player unity if it's on his way.
- Build buildings no longer cost AP for the selected unit.
- Fixed bug that allowed to continue to spend resources for a weapon already owned in the workshop
- Fixed wrong display of Units health (enemies) UI, appearing on top of other UIs
- show tile info when mouse over Button Gather Fruit Gather Food from animal
- Fixed bug causing enabling to get the same weapon on the workshop
