Paradise Marsh update for 15 October 2022

Couple of bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed ending soft lock when you try to press the menu key after talking to a group of critters
  • Fixed some props not spawning properly in the world
  • Added an Invert Y axis setting to the journal
  • Fixed some typos

