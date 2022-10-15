- Fixed ending soft lock when you try to press the menu key after talking to a group of critters
- Fixed some props not spawning properly in the world
- Added an Invert Y axis setting to the journal
- Fixed some typos
Paradise Marsh update for 15 October 2022
Couple of bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update