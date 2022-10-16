 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outcore update for 16 October 2022

Update 1.00000000000000000001

Share · View all patches · Build 9729537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • It is now possible to aim Lumi's star using either the mouse. The device used for aiming (mouse/keyboard) can be selected through the controls menu.
  • Controls menu moved into its own sub screen
  • Another attempt at fixing Lumi not being draggable into the memory loader window. Let me know if this still happens to you

Changed files in this update

Depot 1275671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link