- It is now possible to aim Lumi's star using either the mouse. The device used for aiming (mouse/keyboard) can be selected through the controls menu.
- Controls menu moved into its own sub screen
- Another attempt at fixing Lumi not being draggable into the memory loader window. Let me know if this still happens to you
Outcore update for 16 October 2022
Update 1.00000000000000000001
Patchnotes via Steam Community
