Patch Notes for v1.0.7
Changes:
- Block Blessing:
- lv 2: additional block increased from 1 to 3
- lv 3: additional block increased from 1 to 6
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with Block Blessing lv2 and 3 not giving the additional block
