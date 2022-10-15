 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Relapse update for 15 October 2022

v1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9729492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes for v1.0.7

Changes:

  • Block Blessing:
  • lv 2: additional block increased from 1 to 3
  • lv 3: additional block increased from 1 to 6

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with Block Blessing lv2 and 3 not giving the additional block

Changed files in this update

Depot 1968321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link