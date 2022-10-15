- (Bug) Gampad confirm button was not recognized in the Score Attack select screen after an initial play.
- (Bug) Some Score Attack Steam leaderboard calls were misnamed.
- Added a Friends sort option to the High Score Tables. It currently only sorts the top 5 scores, but the plan is to add scrolling in the future.
- (Bug) Enemies with no point value still granted a multiplier score bonus when killed.
- Boss grunt enemies no longer spawn item drops indefinitely. Only the first round of grunts will spawn item drops.
- (Bug) Leaderboard numebring displayed a "9" in both fonts in certain cases.
- (Bug) The x9 icon would appear on enemies worth no points. It now only spawns when points are awarded.
- (Bug) Gamepad up/down inputs were not working on the Gallery screen.
Dead End City update for 15 October 2022
v1.0.03 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
