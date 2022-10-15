 Skip to content

Dead End City update for 15 October 2022

v1.0.03 update

Build 9729394

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (Bug) Gampad confirm button was not recognized in the Score Attack select screen after an initial play.
  • (Bug) Some Score Attack Steam leaderboard calls were misnamed.
  • Added a Friends sort option to the High Score Tables. It currently only sorts the top 5 scores, but the plan is to add scrolling in the future.
  • (Bug) Enemies with no point value still granted a multiplier score bonus when killed.
  • Boss grunt enemies no longer spawn item drops indefinitely. Only the first round of grunts will spawn item drops.
  • (Bug) Leaderboard numebring displayed a "9" in both fonts in certain cases.
  • (Bug) The x9 icon would appear on enemies worth no points. It now only spawns when points are awarded.
  • (Bug) Gamepad up/down inputs were not working on the Gallery screen.

