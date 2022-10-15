 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 15 October 2022

Update 2022.0.2 (v2)

Share · View all patches · Build 9729385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New language: Portuguese
  • New assist option: Automatic braking into corners (Default: OFF)
  • The most important menus now support keyboard/controller inputs
  • Esc from the main menu now puts you into the exit menu
  • You can now exit the game using only the keyboard/controller
  • Fixed some minor bugs with terrain textures (rocks on mild slopes on Prince)
  • Helicopter in spectator mode has helicopter sounds

