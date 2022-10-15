- New language: Portuguese
- New assist option: Automatic braking into corners (Default: OFF)
- The most important menus now support keyboard/controller inputs
- Esc from the main menu now puts you into the exit menu
- You can now exit the game using only the keyboard/controller
- Fixed some minor bugs with terrain textures (rocks on mild slopes on Prince)
- Helicopter in spectator mode has helicopter sounds
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 15 October 2022
Update 2022.0.2 (v2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
