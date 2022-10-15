 Skip to content

Dark Skies: The Nemansk Incident update for 15 October 2022

Additional Sound Improvements + New Weapon: AKM with PSO 1 Scope and Silencer

Also added some stuff for a future update for testing.
Hope you like the new weapon :)

