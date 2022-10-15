Content Patch #17 -- Hotfix #6

The game has been patched to fix multiple performance issues.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a memory leak introduced in Content Patch #17 that caused the game to get laggier with every spin
- Fixed multiple memory leaks related to orphaned nodes
