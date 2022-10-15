 Skip to content

Luck be a Landlord update for 15 October 2022

Content Patch #17 -- Hotfix #6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix multiple performance issues.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a memory leak introduced in Content Patch #17 that caused the game to get laggier with every spin
  • Fixed multiple memory leaks related to orphaned nodes

