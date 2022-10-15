Version 0.3.0.0

Changes in this version
- Medieval world added with 3 playable levels
- Mouse control bug fixed
- Translations revised
- New loading screen added
- Fixed a bug in level 5 (barn) where cows spawned in visible area
- Behavior on jumps adjusted
