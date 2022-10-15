 Skip to content

Eutergeläuter update for 15 October 2022

Version 0.3.0.0

Build 9729158

Changes in this version

  • Medieval world added with 3 playable levels
  • Mouse control bug fixed
  • Translations revised
  • New loading screen added
  • Fixed a bug in level 5 (barn) where cows spawned in visible area
  • Behavior on jumps adjusted

