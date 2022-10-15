Update 2022.1: Patch 4

Dear skippers,
There is a new patch available for 2022.1. It fixes some of the most common issues reported so far. Changelog:
Graphics:
- Fix: Citizens walking on the streets in port were missing in Wilhelmshaven and Vigo.
- Fix: After moving the camera close to a destroyer in one of Wilhelmshaven's dry docks an underwater effect was appearing on the camera.
- Fix: German trucks were driving on the streets of Vigo.
Technical:
- Fix: Crash to desktop after assigning to officers more sailors than it was possible to assign at once on the squads screen.
- Fix: If a quick save was created on an incompatible version of the game, then after pressing "Quick load" keyboard shortcut the game is no longer trying to load it, because it would cause a crash to desktop.
- Fix: Bergen game states should be now smaller after saving and load faster, there was some unnecessary data saved in.
Crew:
- Fix: Officers could sometimes spawn on one of the lamps in Wilhelmshaven and weren't responsive.
UI:
- Fix: Numerical keyboard shortcuts weren't displayed correctly on the keyboard settings screen.
Localisation:
- Turkish localisation update by Narberal Gamma.
Yours,
DWS
Changed files in this update