- Bugfix: Crash when mining with a Mining Laser.
- Bugfix: Crash when deleting an off-screen ship in Creative Mode.
- Bugfix: Crash when selecting a crew room in crew assignment mode while using the Simplified Chinese translation.
- Bugfix: Asteroid fields were unintentionally spawning very close to or even inside of suns.
- Bugfix: Deck Cannon description incorrectly stated that each shot uses 12 rounds of ammo instead of 10.
- Bugfix: Russian "Friendly" text was displayed in red instead of green.
- No-build zones are no longer shown when repairing a ship.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 15 October 2022
Beta Update 2022.10.14b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
