 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 15 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.10.14b

Share · View all patches · Build 9728921 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: Crash when mining with a Mining Laser.
  • Bugfix: Crash when deleting an off-screen ship in Creative Mode.
  • Bugfix: Crash when selecting a crew room in crew assignment mode while using the Simplified Chinese translation.
  • Bugfix: Asteroid fields were unintentionally spawning very close to or even inside of suns.
  • Bugfix: Deck Cannon description incorrectly stated that each shot uses 12 rounds of ammo instead of 10.
  • Bugfix: Russian "Friendly" text was displayed in red instead of green.
  • No-build zones are no longer shown when repairing a ship.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140381
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140382
  • Loading history…
Depot 2140383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link