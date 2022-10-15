 Skip to content

Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 15 October 2022

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.12.2] Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balanced : The Ability Point from Tier 1 Rebirth Bonus is now allocated by Auto Ability Point Adder just after Rebirth, so you can now always keep Ability Point allocation through fast rebirthing.
Fixed : Manual Cache Save didn't work properly when the auto cache save toggle was off
Fixed : Other minor bugs

