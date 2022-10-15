Balanced : The Ability Point from Tier 1 Rebirth Bonus is now allocated by Auto Ability Point Adder just after Rebirth, so you can now always keep Ability Point allocation through fast rebirthing.
Fixed : Manual Cache Save didn't work properly when the auto cache save toggle was off
Fixed : Other minor bugs
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 15 October 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.12.2] Hotfix
Balanced : The Ability Point from Tier 1 Rebirth Bonus is now allocated by Auto Ability Point Adder just after Rebirth, so you can now always keep Ability Point allocation through fast rebirthing.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update