ICEwall update for 15 October 2022

Version 1.0.3: Added aim assist option, Verticality fix, polish

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a settings option to toggle aim assist on/off, thanks for the suggestion
  • Fixed the controls for verticality: the diagonal movement was very jarring and felt off, now it has a simpler arcade style controls that either goes vertical or horizontal and feels better to control (for gamepad, keyboard and mouse)
  • Changed sound for enemy cannons (they had the same sound as exploding enemies)
  • Made game text lines go faster
  • Re-enabled achievements completion count

Changed files in this update

Depot 1835971
  • Loading history…
