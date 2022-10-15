- Added a settings option to toggle aim assist on/off, thanks for the suggestion
- Fixed the controls for verticality: the diagonal movement was very jarring and felt off, now it has a simpler arcade style controls that either goes vertical or horizontal and feels better to control (for gamepad, keyboard and mouse)
- Changed sound for enemy cannons (they had the same sound as exploding enemies)
- Made game text lines go faster
- Re-enabled achievements completion count
ICEwall update for 15 October 2022
Version 1.0.3: Added aim assist option, Verticality fix, polish
