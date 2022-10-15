 Skip to content

Kurukshetra: Ascension update for 15 October 2022

Minor Game Update

User Interface

  • Updated the User Profile UI. It now includes the Leaderboard and Friends tabs.

Art and Music

  • Added new art for Spell cards
  • Added Ghatotkacha card art
  • Added new music for various UI functions

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where Burn and Mirage combination was causing freeze/server mismatch
  • Health debuffs now correctly trigger Mace Berserker and Vikarna passives
  • Fixed issue where Prince was not deployable if withdrawn due to Roar
  • Adjusted default music volume to match SFX volume

