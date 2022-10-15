Minor Game Update

User Interface
- Updated the User Profile UI. It now includes the Leaderboard and Friends tabs.
Art and Music
- Added new art for Spell cards
- Added Ghatotkacha card art
- Added new music for various UI functions
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where Burn and Mirage combination was causing freeze/server mismatch
- Health debuffs now correctly trigger Mace Berserker and Vikarna passives
- Fixed issue where Prince was not deployable if withdrawn due to Roar
- Adjusted default music volume to match SFX volume
