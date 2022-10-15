Something..

 Skip to content

Total Factory update for 15 October 2022

Build 9728602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added quantity buttons (10, 25, 50 and max) to the crafting menu.
  • Fixed a bug due to which some item icons were not displayed when picking them up.
  • The movement speed of a standart enemy has been slightly increased, the delay between preparing for shots has been slightly reduced.
  • Increased the movement speed of the Thief.
  • Thief now does not steal the whole stack, the thief steals a little and runs away to the base.
  • Reduced the time it takes a thief to steal items from containers from 25 seconds to 10.
  • The chance of a thief spawning on an enemy spawner is now 38%.

