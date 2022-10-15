Something..

- Added quantity buttons (10, 25, 50 and max) to the crafting menu.
- Fixed a bug due to which some item icons were not displayed when picking them up.
- The movement speed of a standart enemy has been slightly increased, the delay between preparing for shots has been slightly reduced.
- Increased the movement speed of the Thief.
- Thief now does not steal the whole stack, the thief steals a little and runs away to the base.
- Reduced the time it takes a thief to steal items from containers from 25 seconds to 10.
- The chance of a thief spawning on an enemy spawner is now 38%.
Total Factory update for 15 October 2022
