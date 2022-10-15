Version 0.171 changelist:

Added 3D logic connection drawing for logical controls
- Shows current part by default (if it has any, or if it's a logic part)
- Shows parts with inputs/outputs when you mouse over a physical/logical control
Increased logic controls to 1024 (from 32), added page up/down controls to advanced mode (PageUp/PageDn also work)
Changed logic to run on FixedUpdate instead of Update, so it behaves the same at variable framerates
Changed Input/Output selection to be per-button instead of a 3-click cycle
Adjusted weapon sound volumes to be a bit more balanced
Changed files in this update