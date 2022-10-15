 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 15 October 2022

Version 0.171 changelist:

Share · View all patches · Build 9728411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 3D logic connection drawing for logical controls

  • Shows current part by default (if it has any, or if it's a logic part)
  • Shows parts with inputs/outputs when you mouse over a physical/logical control
    Increased logic controls to 1024 (from 32), added page up/down controls to advanced mode (PageUp/PageDn also work)
    Changed logic to run on FixedUpdate instead of Update, so it behaves the same at variable framerates
    Changed Input/Output selection to be per-button instead of a 3-click cycle
    Adjusted weapon sound volumes to be a bit more balanced

