 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 15 October 2022

Untitled

Share · View all patches · Build 9728226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Skill Points function
    Now you can skip the upgrade and when you skip the game, it will automatically accumulate into Skill Points and you can upgrade the skill at any time.
Fix
  • Fixed the problem that the sound was set to default

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link