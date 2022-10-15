 Skip to content

Sunset Mall update for 15 October 2022

Patch #7

Share · View all patches · Build 9728002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Here are some things for you all!

  • Typical Bug Fixes
  • Added Halloween stuff ready for the big day
  • Added 2 new achievements
  • Added some new Shoppers
  • Added some new Shopper Quotes

