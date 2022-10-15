 Skip to content

Droneboi 2 update for 15 October 2022

1.1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed touch controls and fullscreen being disabled by default on mobile
  • Fixed being able to view PC settings on mobile
  • Fixed being able to use characters on Nameplates that are not supported by the font
  • Fixed In-game camera zoom being smoothed when using the touch controls

