- Fixed touch controls and fullscreen being disabled by default on mobile
- Fixed being able to view PC settings on mobile
- Fixed being able to use characters on Nameplates that are not supported by the font
- Fixed In-game camera zoom being smoothed when using the touch controls
Droneboi 2 update for 15 October 2022
1.1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
