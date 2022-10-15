 Skip to content

Oil Manager update for 15 October 2022

Extended Upgrade Option for Bottling Plant

With the bottling plant, you can now have several kegs filled at the same time.

Troubleshooting:

Added unit labels. (litres, dollars, barrels)

