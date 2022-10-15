- Tutorial monsters no longer continuously spawn
- Fixed a Hole in the voxel near the Tutorial Shrine guardian that causes occasional falling through the world
- You can now press ESC to close tutorial dialogue windows
- Fixed pick disappearing after gliding and made Hotswap more robust
Isles of Etherion update for 15 October 2022
Hotfix V0.4.3.2 is now LIVE!
