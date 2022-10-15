 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Etherion update for 15 October 2022

Hotfix V0.4.3.2 is now LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 9727688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tutorial monsters no longer continuously spawn
  • Fixed a Hole in the voxel near the Tutorial Shrine guardian that causes occasional falling through the world
  • You can now press ESC to close tutorial dialogue windows
  • Fixed pick disappearing after gliding and made Hotswap more robust

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link