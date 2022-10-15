Added - Save points during surface-to-orbit missions
Added - Save points during orbit-to-surface missions
Fixed - Missing ship Calum Ex-5 at GreenHouse orbital station
Flight Of Nova update for 15 October 2022
[build 760.019] - Added save points during “long haul” missions + HotFix
