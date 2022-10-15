 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Panzer War:Definitely Edition (Cry of War) update for 15 October 2022

10/15 FlameThrower and Laser

Share · View all patches · Build 9727660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Update Not

  1. Flamethrower and laser gun part is added to tank workshop.
  2. Improve the dirt effect of masked vehicles.
  3. HEAT bullet is debuffed. Its penetration will decline 10mm when passing 1mm intermittent armor.
  4. Delete pure white camouflage.
  5. Improve tank factory in map workshop.
  6. Fix mute sound option
  7. Reduce assets redundance and improve load speeds.
  8. Add lod to internal tanks
  9. Fix some bugs.

The game developer is dismissed from Alibaba. From now on, I will work on the development of Panzer War full time.

Changed files in this update

Default Depot 798841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link