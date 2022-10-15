10/15 FlameThrower and Laser

- Flamethrower and laser gun part is added to tank workshop.
- Improve the dirt effect of masked vehicles.
- HEAT bullet is debuffed. Its penetration will decline 10mm when passing 1mm intermittent armor.
- Delete pure white camouflage.
- Improve tank factory in map workshop.
- Fix mute sound option
- Reduce assets redundance and improve load speeds.
- Add lod to internal tanks
- Fix some bugs.
The game developer is dismissed from Alibaba. From now on, I will work on the development of Panzer War full time.
Changed files in this update