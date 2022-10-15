[Ver 1.1.10150] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed bug where some warehouse items were not being displayed.
- Changed to display Meal Items in warehouse furniture category.
- Fixed bug with gimmick activation.
- Fixed bug where Meals effect was not working properly when retrying dungeons.
- Fixed text for some events.
- Removed gimmicks in some dungeons.
- Fixed monster placement in some dungeons.
- Fixed bug in character conversion function.
- Fixed display names of some characters.
Changed files in this update