SuchArt! update for 15 October 2022

Patch 2.0.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed one window of the log cabin was not paintable
  • Hangar items cannot be blocked anymore by other items while still being above the gates (at least one of y'all threw air balloons at them).

