Elevator update, bug fixes 1.14

Added elevators
Can be used up to 6 floors height
You can now attach trailer to pickup
Pickup can be closed like Farm Pickup
Item Containers release time can be now changed 1-60 seconds.
Items can be now placed easier in vehicles and palets
Other fixes and changes
- Added water sources on map
- Closed truck loading/unloading fix
- Animal Farm refreshing fix when loading game
- Speed Camera fix - should be now possible to get achievement
- Standing pipe rotation fix
- Added new type of splitter pipe
- Splitter and Filter conveyors can be placed now higher like other conveyors
Changed files in this update