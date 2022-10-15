 Skip to content

Food Factory update for 15 October 2022

Elevator update, bug fixes 1.14

Share · View all patches · Build 9727599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added elevators

Can be used up to 6 floors height

You can now attach trailer to pickup

Pickup can be closed like Farm Pickup

Item Containers release time can be now changed 1-60 seconds.

Items can be now placed easier in vehicles and palets

Other fixes and changes
  • Added water sources on map
  • Closed truck loading/unloading fix
  • Animal Farm refreshing fix when loading game
  • Speed Camera fix - should be now possible to get achievement
  • Standing pipe rotation fix
  • Added new type of splitter pipe
  • Splitter and Filter conveyors can be placed now higher like other conveyors

