Phantom Hysteria update for 15 October 2022

Patch Notes v.1.0.0.1

Gameplay Changes

  • Changed lobby type wording to Solo/Co-op
  • Jones House has been updated to help guide players to the basement
  • Matchmaking has been temporarily disabled
  • The timer for preparation of the Untethering phase has been lowered to 15 seconds for single player lobbies
  • Wording on the Main Menu has been updated; "Host Game" is now "Create Game" and "Join Public" is now "Join Game"

Balance Changes

  • Phantom health regen when not all evidence was found has been lowered
  • Phantom behavior and damage has been adjusted for Novice difficulty
  • The damage from the EMFG has been buffed slightly

Bug Fixes

  • Player collision is now fixed on dead players
  • Percentage of phantom's health shows 1% when phantom is not dead yet
  • Fixed a bug when switching Homebase monitor menu tabs would sometimes default the difficulty to Normal
  • All settings should now be working properly and stored correctly when changing them
  • Player Subtitles will no longer duplicated on client

