Patch Notes v.1.0.0.1

Gameplay Changes
- Changed lobby type wording to Solo/Co-op
- Jones House has been updated to help guide players to the basement
- Matchmaking has been temporarily disabled
- The timer for preparation of the Untethering phase has been lowered to 15 seconds for single player lobbies
- Wording on the Main Menu has been updated; "Host Game" is now "Create Game" and "Join Public" is now "Join Game"
Balance Changes
- Phantom health regen when not all evidence was found has been lowered
- Phantom behavior and damage has been adjusted for Novice difficulty
- The damage from the EMFG has been buffed slightly
Bug Fixes
- Player collision is now fixed on dead players
- Percentage of phantom's health shows 1% when phantom is not dead yet
- Fixed a bug when switching Homebase monitor menu tabs would sometimes default the difficulty to Normal
- All settings should now be working properly and stored correctly when changing them
- Player Subtitles will no longer duplicated on client
