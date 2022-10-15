308: Early Access 0.13.47 - October 15, 2022 2:45 AM EST
• Completed exceptional unique bows.
Nevergrind Online update for 15 October 2022
Exceptional unique bow itemization completed!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
308: Early Access 0.13.47 - October 15, 2022 2:45 AM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update