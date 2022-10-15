 Skip to content

Simplode Suite update for 15 October 2022

Simplode Suite 1.1.1.652 Released

Build 9726940

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022-10-15 - Released Version 1.1.1.652

  • Fixed issue with Virtual Touchscreen which would cause it to render incorrectly the first time it is launched after a device restart.
  • Improved ability for Chill Boost Efficiency Locker to determine focus of related processes.
  • Adjusted default settings of Chill Boost to make them more suitable for all devices.
  • In the Settings Optimizer, added the Disable Search Box Suggestions toggle. This is a new way to disable web search in the Windows 11 start menu.

Changed files in this update

Simplode Suite Content Depot 1242711
