- Fixed the bug that the technology could not be unlocked after the research and development reached the level
- Fixed the bug that the general level was 0
- The bug of displaying the wrong city in the general attribute interface
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 15 October 2022
Update October 15th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
