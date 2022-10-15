 Skip to content

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 15 October 2022

Update October 15th

Share · View all patches · Build 9726915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug that the technology could not be unlocked after the research and development reached the level
  2. Fixed the bug that the general level was 0
  3. The bug of displaying the wrong city in the general attribute interface

