LK v3.21 Minor Updates

GUI:
- Fuel bar improved
Gameplay:
- Input mode 2- selecting enemies fixed not working
- White One increased health from 80 back to 100, lowered to 60 after difficulty level 1
Story:
- Story "Room" updated
Multiple Units Mode:
- Buttons now have their own sprite outline for number
- Warning indicator changed, moved to top
- Fixed abilities not working on White One, Saviour, Templar, Reaper, Hunter, Burner, Argent
- Player maniples' health now divided by total maniple number
- Multiple maniple penalty is now shown on player selection menu
Changed files in this update