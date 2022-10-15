 Skip to content

Lone King update for 15 October 2022

LK v3.21 Minor Updates

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GUI:

  • Fuel bar improved

Gameplay:

  • Input mode 2- selecting enemies fixed not working
  • White One increased health from 80 back to 100, lowered to 60 after difficulty level 1

Story:

  • Story "Room" updated

Multiple Units Mode:

  • Buttons now have their own sprite outline for number
  • Warning indicator changed, moved to top
  • Fixed abilities not working on White One, Saviour, Templar, Reaper, Hunter, Burner, Argent
  • Player maniples' health now divided by total maniple number
  • Multiple maniple penalty is now shown on player selection menu

Changed files in this update

Lone King Content Depot 1344951
