Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 15 October 2022

Beta Update 2022.10.14

Build 9726516

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Weapon: The Deck Cannon, a huge, double-barreled, roof-mounted cannon that uses 10 ammo per shot and stuns nearby crew whenever it fires.
  • Added 8x and 1/8 game speeds.
  • Point Defenses will no longer fire at crew when set to defend-only mode.
  • Some small optimizations.
  • Modding: Prohibited no-build zones of parts can be made to apply only to certain kinds of parts. All parts now have a 'Prohibits' parameter (defaults to 'default') that is used to determine what ProhibitLeft, ProhibitRight, ProhibitAbove, and ProhibitBelow block. ProhibitRects now also requires a type to prohibit. All parts now also have a 'ProhibitedBy' list (defaults to [default]) which determines what will block it.

