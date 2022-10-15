Patch Notes for v1.0.3
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that was preventing all achievements from being rewarded.
- Fixed an issue with “debuff/buff is applied to ‘you/target’ when ‘you/target’ has 'buff/debuff'" card abilities.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch Notes for v1.0.3
Fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update