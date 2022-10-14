 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 14 October 2022

EA Build Hotfix #11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1020-2 Fix for conditions where empire menu sorts did not save
  • Ticket #1078 Cultural consumerism and housing now auto remove from build queue like trade goods
  • Ticket #1120 Info screen tutorial goals typo fixes
  • Ticket #1122 Exterminate behavior fixes
  • Ticket #1124 Dyson sphere and ringworld starbase scaling fixes
  • Ticket #1126 Fix for instances where multiple autoresolve combats would not function in one turn
  • Ticket #1129 Event ticker clear updates when applying settings in game
  • Ticket #1092 Resolved issue where spy mission assignment buttons in diplomacy menu did not save
  • Ticket #1131 GNN message for destroyed species text fix
  • Ticket #997 Colony Base and Colony Ship tooltip corrections
  • Ticket #1125 FPS Smoothing enabled
  • Ticket #1128 Audience menu fails to load species media
  • Ticket #1110 Captured capitol name change
  • Ticket #1115 Fix for instances where rebellions happen on same turn as economy changes
  • Ticket #1119 Info graph readability fixes
  • Ticket #1123 Unused troop transports not consumed after ground combat
  • Ticket #1130 GNN messages for hyperspace flux end fix
  • Ticket #1135 Info screen spy display fixes
  • Ticket #1136 Fix for rare softlock cases in galaxy screen
  • Tickets #1038, #1137 Colony bases not in build queue if planets occupied
  • Ticket #1142 Atmospheric Renewer construction fix
  • Ticket #1145 VN Drone balance of power strength increased
  • Ticket #1146 VN drone collider fixes
  • Ticket #1147 AI planet defense attack adjustments
  • Ticket #1153 Empire, Fleets, and Planets menu scroll to last viewed item after scene change
  • Ticket #1156 Fixed instances where starbases and battlestations did not upgrade
  • Ticket #1163 Evo mutation UI background adjustments
  • Ticket #957-2 Reduced background galaxy count and brightness
  • Ticket #1159 Evo mutation order of ops fix
  • Ticket #1164 Fixed renaming planets in orbital combat menu
  • Ticket #1165 Fixed issues with militia not spawning in ground combat

