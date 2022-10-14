EA Build Hotfix #11

- Ticket #1020-2 Fix for conditions where empire menu sorts did not save
- Ticket #1078 Cultural consumerism and housing now auto remove from build queue like trade goods
- Ticket #1120 Info screen tutorial goals typo fixes
- Ticket #1122 Exterminate behavior fixes
- Ticket #1124 Dyson sphere and ringworld starbase scaling fixes
- Ticket #1126 Fix for instances where multiple autoresolve combats would not function in one turn
- Ticket #1129 Event ticker clear updates when applying settings in game
- Ticket #1092 Resolved issue where spy mission assignment buttons in diplomacy menu did not save
- Ticket #1131 GNN message for destroyed species text fix
- Ticket #997 Colony Base and Colony Ship tooltip corrections
- Ticket #1125 FPS Smoothing enabled
- Ticket #1128 Audience menu fails to load species media
- Ticket #1110 Captured capitol name change
- Ticket #1115 Fix for instances where rebellions happen on same turn as economy changes
- Ticket #1119 Info graph readability fixes
- Ticket #1123 Unused troop transports not consumed after ground combat
- Ticket #1130 GNN messages for hyperspace flux end fix
- Ticket #1135 Info screen spy display fixes
- Ticket #1136 Fix for rare softlock cases in galaxy screen
- Tickets #1038, #1137 Colony bases not in build queue if planets occupied
- Ticket #1142 Atmospheric Renewer construction fix
- Ticket #1145 VN Drone balance of power strength increased
- Ticket #1146 VN drone collider fixes
- Ticket #1147 AI planet defense attack adjustments
- Ticket #1153 Empire, Fleets, and Planets menu scroll to last viewed item after scene change
- Ticket #1156 Fixed instances where starbases and battlestations did not upgrade
- Ticket #1163 Evo mutation UI background adjustments
- Ticket #957-2 Reduced background galaxy count and brightness
- Ticket #1159 Evo mutation order of ops fix
- Ticket #1164 Fixed renaming planets in orbital combat menu
- Ticket #1165 Fixed issues with militia not spawning in ground combat
Lord of Rigel update for 14 October 2022
EA Build Hotfix #11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
