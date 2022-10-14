CULTIC: Chapter One Patch v101c

Another minor patch with some additional QoL stuff and fixes!
- Issue with system audio causing loud menu sounds, log spam, and crashing should be fixed
- "Pick Up that Can" achievement reworked - no longer requires the barrel to be thrown, just that it kills 5 enemies
- "Rescue Mission" achievement should now work properly and not trigger if the teddy bear was the last prop you interacted with
- Overwriting save files should now properly work, rather than creating new files each time
- Survival: Purchasing ammo should now immediately update your current ammo count
- Your Quick Swap "previous weapon" should no longer get overridden when you pick up a physics prop
- A potential fix for a game-breaking bug occurring during lengthy Survival runs
- Using the pistol's alt-fire should no longer stow the lighter
- An Out-of-Bounds exploit in E1M3 has been fixed
- A collision mesh issue in E1M5 has been fixed
- The shotgun should now still fire if you attempt an alt-fire with only one shell
