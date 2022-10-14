 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CULTIC update for 14 October 2022

CULTIC: Chapter One Patch v101c

Share · View all patches · Build 9725746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another minor patch with some additional QoL stuff and fixes!

  • Issue with system audio causing loud menu sounds, log spam, and crashing should be fixed
  • "Pick Up that Can" achievement reworked - no longer requires the barrel to be thrown, just that it kills 5 enemies
  • "Rescue Mission" achievement should now work properly and not trigger if the teddy bear was the last prop you interacted with
  • Overwriting save files should now properly work, rather than creating new files each time
  • Survival: Purchasing ammo should now immediately update your current ammo count
  • Your Quick Swap "previous weapon" should no longer get overridden when you pick up a physics prop
  • A potential fix for a game-breaking bug occurring during lengthy Survival runs
  • Using the pistol's alt-fire should no longer stow the lighter
  • An Out-of-Bounds exploit in E1M3 has been fixed
  • A collision mesh issue in E1M5 has been fixed
  • The shotgun should now still fire if you attempt an alt-fire with only one shell

Changed files in this update

Depot 1684931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link