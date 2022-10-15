Patch notes (Oct 15)

After a break we are back with a big patch for the app.
- Updated the engine, which means we have released a patch for all our scenes.
- Changed the way the token placement works, its now possible to place the token entirely in the 3d camera mode, not only in map mode. Grid snapping is removed.
- A new token import feature which allows for importing your own model files (fbx, obj, stl, glb)
- Added new built in tokens
- Streamlined the dice rolling UI
- Bugfixes and quality of life improvements
Changed files in this update