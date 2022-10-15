 Skip to content

RPGScenery update for 15 October 2022

Patch notes (Oct 15)

Share · View all patches · Build 9725728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After a break we are back with a big patch for the app.

  • Updated the engine, which means we have released a patch for all our scenes.
  • Changed the way the token placement works, its now possible to place the token entirely in the 3d camera mode, not only in map mode. Grid snapping is removed.
  • A new token import feature which allows for importing your own model files (fbx, obj, stl, glb)
  • Added new built in tokens
  • Streamlined the dice rolling UI
  • Bugfixes and quality of life improvements

