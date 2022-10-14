- Added popup display to show what input/output you're assigning controls to
- Added shortcuts to change inputs/outputs remapping (5-8 on main keyboard)
- Changed outputs so they can also assign to a full axis
- Fixed issue with showing gamepad controls breaking build mode
- Changed things to be named INPUTS/OUTPUTS/CONTROLS consistently
Instruments of Destruction update for 14 October 2022
Version 0.170a changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Instruments of Destruction Content Depot 1428101
Changed files in this update