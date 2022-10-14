 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 14 October 2022

Version 0.170a changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9725683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added popup display to show what input/output you're assigning controls to
  • Added shortcuts to change inputs/outputs remapping (5-8 on main keyboard)
  • Changed outputs so they can also assign to a full axis
  • Fixed issue with showing gamepad controls breaking build mode
  • Changed things to be named INPUTS/OUTPUTS/CONTROLS consistently

