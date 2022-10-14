Updates V2.2.5.5

Improved:
- The second chapter greatly improves the fluency
- UI performance improvements
- Achievement menu UI reworked
- 3D maps are no longer harsh yellow
Added:
- NPC and player character names
- Hostile unit health bar UI
- Hostile turret health bar UI
- Friendly unit health bar UI
- Friendly Turret Health Bar UI
- Player health bar UI
- HP level (yellow number to the left of character name)
- Baked Pork Cake Auto Healing Module (requires Titan Module DLC)
Updated:
- Now players can no longer restore more health
- XENRO No. 1 data can no longer be directly accessed
- There is a 1 in 10,000 chance to enter XENRO No. 1 data in the Main World
- Fixed the issue of missing new character introductions
- Fixed the issue of missing translation text for new characters
- The 3D map has been moved to the bottom of the UI
- Hide UI is now cleaner
- The hostile units of the lunar base are changed to dynamic generation and will automatically respawn according to the time
Patch Notes:
- At present, the maximum HP level is only 8. If you see that the HP level is 5 or above, try to avoid fighting. Because the HP of level 5 can be up to 8000 points.
- The health bar is only displayed when the NPC takes damage for the first time
- If you find that the health bar has been negative but the hostile still alive, please retreat immediately, because this is a Trojan program that is randomly born in the game and cannot be destroyed.
Changed files in this update