 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Code: XGamer Meta update for 14 October 2022

Updates V2.2.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9725542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved:

  • The second chapter greatly improves the fluency
  • UI performance improvements
  • Achievement menu UI reworked
  • 3D maps are no longer harsh yellow

Added:

  • NPC and player character names
  • Hostile unit health bar UI
  • Hostile turret health bar UI
  • Friendly unit health bar UI
  • Friendly Turret Health Bar UI
  • Player health bar UI
  • HP level (yellow number to the left of character name)
  • Baked Pork Cake Auto Healing Module (requires Titan Module DLC)

Updated:

  • Now players can no longer restore more health
  • XENRO No. 1 data can no longer be directly accessed
  • There is a 1 in 10,000 chance to enter XENRO No. 1 data in the Main World
  • Fixed the issue of missing new character introductions
  • Fixed the issue of missing translation text for new characters
  • The 3D map has been moved to the bottom of the UI
  • Hide UI is now cleaner
  • The hostile units of the lunar base are changed to dynamic generation and will automatically respawn according to the time

Patch Notes:

  • At present, the maximum HP level is only 8. If you see that the HP level is 5 or above, try to avoid fighting. Because the HP of level 5 can be up to 8000 points.
  • The health bar is only displayed when the NPC takes damage for the first time
  • If you find that the health bar has been negative but the hostile still alive, please retreat immediately, because this is a Trojan program that is randomly born in the game and cannot be destroyed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2055601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link