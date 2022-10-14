Patch Notes (v2.5628):

Bug Fixes:
- Corrected an issue causing the AI to aggressively take additional bases every time the ball is out of the players’ hand.
- The back button in the customizer no longer displays when deciding to purchase items.
- The Zevo Dome announcer no longer repeats the beginning of his opening sequence when playing against the Bats on that field in Single Player.
- The ambience in Twilight Field is now the proper audio.
- The Rules of Baseball no longer stops progressing in certain scenarios.
- Field gear is now properly being equipped for all characters when playing against the Bay City Bats.
- The closing sequence now plays on the scoreboard of the Twilight Field.
- Corrected the placement of the skull item on the table in the Twilight Field.
- The spooky ambience of the Twilight Field now loops without pausing.
- The Bats score animation now plays on the scoreboard when they score a point.
- The announcer in Announcer Mode on the Twilight Field is now the correct character.
- The Bats team now properly unlocks when the Cows team is unlocked.
- The field’s border colliders in the Twilight Field have been adjusted to match the geometry.
- The Bats logo on the menu is now grayed out until highlighted.
New Features:
- Due to popular demand, some of the Bay City Bats features are now purchasable in the Customizer.
