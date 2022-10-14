 Skip to content

TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 14 October 2022

Patch Notes (v2.5628):

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Corrected an issue causing the AI to aggressively take additional bases every time the ball is out of the players’ hand.
  • The back button in the customizer no longer displays when deciding to purchase items.
  • The Zevo Dome announcer no longer repeats the beginning of his opening sequence when playing against the Bats on that field in Single Player.
  • The ambience in Twilight Field is now the proper audio.
  • The Rules of Baseball no longer stops progressing in certain scenarios.
  • Field gear is now properly being equipped for all characters when playing against the Bay City Bats.
  • The closing sequence now plays on the scoreboard of the Twilight Field.
  • Corrected the placement of the skull item on the table in the Twilight Field.
  • The spooky ambience of the Twilight Field now loops without pausing.
  • The Bats score animation now plays on the scoreboard when they score a point.
  • The announcer in Announcer Mode on the Twilight Field is now the correct character.
  • The Bats team now properly unlocks when the Cows team is unlocked.
  • The field’s border colliders in the Twilight Field have been adjusted to match the geometry.
  • The Bats logo on the menu is now grayed out until highlighted.

New Features:

  • Due to popular demand, some of the Bay City Bats features are now purchasable in the Customizer.

