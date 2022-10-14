 Skip to content

Who's Your Daddy?! update for 14 October 2022

Experimental Branch - Tryout the upcoming update!🧪

Share · View all patches · Build 9725469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Hello babies, daddies and Jack-o'-lantern

The WYD Experimental Branch is live again, containing the upcoming October Update! 🧪🤓

The WYD Experimental Branch is a separate (and temporary) version of the Who's Your Daddy Playtest, which contains unreleased and less-tested content. The purpose of the experimental branch is to allow players to test new content and provide valuable feedback before the actual release of the content 🕹️.

The current playtest of the experimental branch contains content from the upcoming October Update, and will end when the update is released.

Your feedback is vital for the playtest of the experimental branch - and the best place to provide us with feedback is on our WYD Discord Server.

Anyone can join the WYD Experimental Branch, you can find instructions on how to enter on our Discord channel under "WYD EXPERIMENTAL BRANCH". If you were part of our previous playtest on the experimental branch, you already have access to this playtest as well!

Changed depots in developer branch

View more data in app history for build 9725469
Who's Your Daddy OSX Depot Depot 427733
