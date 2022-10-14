 Skip to content

GALAHAD 3093 update for 14 October 2022

Update 6

Update 6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements

  • Framerate drops in association with Draconids has been improved
  • Framerate drops caused by the comet impact on Europa have been improved
  • The 3rd Person Camera view has been improved by offsetting higher such that the Lance no longer is in the way of aiming

Community Suggestions

  • The Variant Technician MK3 now has a new Scraper Tier 5 Intrinsic module
    --The T5 version of this module will scrap from all valid Lance debris that is within range and does not require facing the debris like the T4 version.
  • The Scraper Tier 4 Intrinsic module has been added to the Flare Lance Variant.
  • HUD Target markers now scale based on distance to give a better sense of distance
  • Lurid and Draconid secondary weapons now fire full auto

Bug Fixes

  • A Pike bug pertaining to shots being ‘buffered’ during reload animation have been addressed
  • Spartan Facing shield should now consistently drop on the ground after second press
  • Spartan Facing shield now correctly limits the number of simultaneous deployables to 1
  • Asphalt debris no longer hinders player mobility
  • Random bits of terrain no longer show up on the death screen

