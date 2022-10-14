Improvements
- Framerate drops in association with Draconids has been improved
- Framerate drops caused by the comet impact on Europa have been improved
- The 3rd Person Camera view has been improved by offsetting higher such that the Lance no longer is in the way of aiming
Community Suggestions
- The Variant Technician MK3 now has a new Scraper Tier 5 Intrinsic module
--The T5 version of this module will scrap from all valid Lance debris that is within range and does not require facing the debris like the T4 version.
- The Scraper Tier 4 Intrinsic module has been added to the Flare Lance Variant.
- HUD Target markers now scale based on distance to give a better sense of distance
- Lurid and Draconid secondary weapons now fire full auto
Bug Fixes
- A Pike bug pertaining to shots being ‘buffered’ during reload animation have been addressed
- Spartan Facing shield should now consistently drop on the ground after second press
- Spartan Facing shield now correctly limits the number of simultaneous deployables to 1
- Asphalt debris no longer hinders player mobility
- Random bits of terrain no longer show up on the death screen
Changed depots in bypass branch