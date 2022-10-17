[Game Hotfix] - 526946

Hi friends,
This hotfix addresses a few issues we noticed in the Sweet Dreams update. Patch notes below.
Fixes
All Versions
- Fixed an issue which allowed Duplicants to occasionally pass suit markers without wearing proper suits.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when food decayed inside the Spice Grinder.
Spaced Out! only
- Fixed issue preventing Duplicants from eating food after using the Teleporter Transmitter.
- Fixed issue making Duplicants with Slimelung more likely to suffocate after using the Teleporter Transmitter.
- Fixed a crash relating to fetch chores that could occur during rocket launch.
