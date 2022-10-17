 Skip to content

Oxygen Not Included update for 17 October 2022

[Game Hotfix] - 526946

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix addresses a few issues we noticed in the Sweet Dreams update. Patch notes below.

Fixes
All Versions

  • ​​​​​​​Fixed an issue which allowed Duplicants to occasionally pass suit markers without wearing proper suits.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when food decayed inside the Spice Grinder.

Spaced Out! only

  • Fixed issue preventing Duplicants from eating food after using the Teleporter Transmitter.
  • ​​​​​​​Fixed issue making Duplicants with Slimelung more likely to suffocate after using the Teleporter Transmitter. 
  • Fixed a crash relating to fetch chores that could occur during rocket launch.

