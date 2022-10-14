-Moved settings window into main window
-Added options to edit colors for all parts of controller
-Added gyro smoothing option
-Added 2 new models (GameCube and Wavebird)
-Bug fixes and optimizations
3d controller overlay update for 14 October 2022
Update notes for v1.03 Oct 14th 2022
Changed files in this update