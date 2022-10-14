 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

3d controller overlay update for 14 October 2022

Update notes for v1.03 Oct 14th 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9725276 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Moved settings window into main window
-Added options to edit colors for all parts of controller
-Added gyro smoothing option
-Added 2 new models (GameCube and Wavebird)
-Bug fixes and optimizations

Changed files in this update

Depot 1951951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link