- (Bug) If fullscreen + Tate were active, Options menu icons would disappear if you cycled through the scanline settings. The icons were being positioned incorrectly when scanlines == 0.
- Added support for up to 6x game window scaling.
- (Bug) Score Attack leaderboard _areaString was not set to "ALL" in the case of finishing any area before area04.
- Leaderboard now shows the ranking entry number when sorting by player score.
- Added a smaller high score table ranking score font for scores above ranking entry 10.
Dead End City update for 14 October 2022
v1.0.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
