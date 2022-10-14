 Skip to content

Dead End City update for 14 October 2022

v1.0.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (Bug) If fullscreen + Tate were active, Options menu icons would disappear if you cycled through the scanline settings. The icons were being positioned incorrectly when scanlines == 0.
  • Added support for up to 6x game window scaling.
  • (Bug) Score Attack leaderboard _areaString was not set to "ALL" in the case of finishing any area before area04.
  • Leaderboard now shows the ranking entry number when sorting by player score.
  • Added a smaller high score table ranking score font for scores above ranking entry 10.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1880841
