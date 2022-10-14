 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 14 October 2022

Another content update! New stage, balancing, and bugfix..

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Lave River stage.
  • Added enemy types: Lava Blob, Shade, Firestarter, Fire Cyclop, Lava Snake, Ancient Grave, Cursed Ghost, Ancient Ghost.
  • Added 4 Resistances powerups (Fire, Cold, Lightning, Poison).
  • Turned Weapon Stats into Stats that include resistances.
  • Redrawn the Ghost enemy. So pretty now!
  • Made first boss larger.
  • Slightly improved Shotgun.
  • Slightly improved Shield Bash.
  • Slightly improved Zap.
  • Added Lighting Resistance to Electro Heart.
  • Made Homing Missile a little weaker.
  • Added sound to Aura of Purity.
  • Added sound to Blessed Hammer.
  • Added distance limit and sorting to Turn Undead.
  • Made Arachnes larger.
  • Updated lore artifacts text.
  • Added artifact: Giant Toe.
  • Massively improved the Magnet powerup and made it cheaper.
  • Improved Mace and added stun on critical effect.
  • Fixed bug that you could get None artifact from a chest.
  • Fixed rendering bug of some artifacts.
  • Fixed super annoying bug that game would sometimes crash on random artifact spawn.
  • Made Axe spawn more often.

