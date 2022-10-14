Another content update! New stage, balancing, and bugfix..

- Added
Lave Riverstage.
- Added enemy types:
Lava Blob,
Shade,
Firestarter,
Fire Cyclop,
Lava Snake,
Ancient Grave,
Cursed Ghost,
Ancient Ghost.
- Added 4 Resistances powerups (Fire, Cold, Lightning, Poison).
- Turned
Weapon Statsinto
Statsthat include resistances.
- Redrawn the
Ghostenemy. So pretty now!
- Made first boss larger.
- Slightly improved
Shotgun.
- Slightly improved
Shield Bash.
- Slightly improved
Zap.
- Added Lighting Resistance to
Electro Heart.
- Made
Homing Missilea little weaker.
- Added sound to
Aura of Purity.
- Added sound to
Blessed Hammer.
- Added distance limit and sorting to
Turn Undead.
- Made
Arachneslarger.
- Updated lore artifacts text.
- Added artifact:
Giant Toe.
- Massively improved the
Magnetpowerup and made it cheaper.
- Improved
Maceand added stun on critical effect.
- Fixed bug that you could get
Noneartifact from a chest.
- Fixed rendering bug of some artifacts.
- Fixed super annoying bug that game would sometimes crash on random artifact spawn.
- Made
Axespawn more often.
