Puzzler's Pack Free DLC Update EP5 v2.0.0

Puzzler’s Pack NEW Content Overview

New Quandary Runs:

King Knight:

" Joustus King " Refract Ability Challenge: Collect Joustus cards from chains! You can use these to damage foes or for other extra effects.

" Collect Joustus cards from chains! You can use these to damage foes or for other extra effects. "Total Bash”" Character Challenge: Move by bashing! Penalties from bashing removed. You can use your ability to move 1 space at a time at the cost of 1HP.

Shuffle Knight:

" Identity Crisis " Refract Ability Challenge : Drinking a potion shuffles your Knight.

" : Drinking a potion shuffles your Knight. "Super Random!" Character Challenge: Everything is as random as it gets. Held items and relics randomize each stage.

New Relics:

Attack Coin: Sometimes +1 attack.

Sometimes +1 attack. Defense Coin: Sometimes block a hit when attacking.

Sometimes block a hit when attacking. Big Bohto Bugle: Adds a bugle to Chester’s shop. If you bump it, you can reroll the shop once per stage. Relics are also cheaper.

Adds a bugle to Chester’s shop. If you bump it, you can reroll the shop once per stage. Relics are also cheaper. Relic Box: Cheaper relic that transforms into a random relic next stage.

General

Tinker Knight now gets extra metal from blocks when using Obsidian Drill (damage that exceeds the HP of the enemy gives metal).

Units placed from Scrap Knight's bag now wait on their tile for a turn before dropping.

You can now re-watch Hedge Farmer’s dance.

Relics in the guidebook now use their bigger sprite on the second page.

Bug Fixes

Fixed keys affected by Super Skeleton Key would waste Tinker Knight’s metal.

Fixed War Horn being able to open chests.

Fixed War Horn was able to one-shot Tinker Knight’s mech.

Fixed Treasure Knight B was able to pull invisible exit portals.

Fixed Mobile Gears were not immune to bombs if you had Bomb Seed Bag.

Fixed one less key spawned per stage.

Fixed indirect damage would waste metal for Tinker Knight.

Fixed you couldn’t use the Wildcard on the Shrinemaster.

Fixed descriptions for Tinker Knight and Propeller Knight’s Quandaries would be cut short.

Fixed attacking a Ceiling/Column Crusher from the sides would take you out.

Fixed Five String triggering when you did not have the relic when using Plague Knight B’s bombs (and other explosive interactions).

Fixed Shovel Knight B not unlocking right away if you beat his Quandary on a previous Early Preview.

Fixed Tinker Knight’s mobile gears were able to swap positions with shrine doors.

Fixed Shrinemaster had the wrong portrait and SFX when being spoken to.

Fixed mobile gears attacking other mobile gears could potentially softlock the player.

Fixed you could swap ability during dialogue in the hub.

Fixed Mole Knight B could lose HP to explosions when respawning, potentially crashing the game.

ATTENTION MAC USERS

Due to an error on Mac not detecting Steam, save data will have to be stored on a local, non-Steam folder.

You can backup your save data by:

Copying it from this location:

admin/Library/Application Support/Steam/userdata/[userid]/1184760/

admin/Library/Application Support/Steam/userdata/[userid]/1184760/ To this location:

admin/Library/Application Support/Yacht Club Games/Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon/

When the bug is fixed, you can use the local save-data copy and place it back in the steam save-data folder.

We apologize for the inconvenience but will notify you in a future patch update once this is addressed. Your save data can be resumed on the local file and transferred back to the Steam save data location once Steam support is re-enabled.