- Fixed a bug that would not revert cosmetic changes to a player that exits the customization menu without equipping anything.
- Added logic so the ghost can't phase until the scare is complete.
- Added logic to stop the ghost from spamming phase up or down.
Petrified Playtest update for 14 October 2022
Update Notes for 10/14/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
