Petrified Playtest update for 14 October 2022

Update Notes for 10/14/2022

Update Notes for 10/14/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that would not revert cosmetic changes to a player that exits the customization menu without equipping anything.
  • Added logic so the ghost can't phase until the scare is complete.
  • Added logic to stop the ghost from spamming phase up or down.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2084481
